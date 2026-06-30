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Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Insider Liam Butterworth Buys 31,074 Shares

June 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Liam Butterworth bought 31,074 shares of Rose Petroleum on June 26 at an average price of GBX 321, totaling about £99,748.
  • Stock performance: ROSE shares opened at GBX 324, below both the 50-day average of GBX 353.70 and the 200-day average of GBX 343.55. The stock has traded between a 12-month low of GBX 300.85 and a high of GBX 395.
  • Analyst sentiment: The stock currently carries a Buy consensus rating, with four analysts covering it and a consensus price target of GBX 1,363.67.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE - Get Free Report) insider Liam Butterworth purchased 31,074 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 321 per share, for a total transaction of £99,747.54.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Price Performance

Shares of ROSE stock opened at GBX 324 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 353.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 343.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.28. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.83. Rose Petroleum plc has a 12 month low of GBX 300.85 and a 12 month high of GBX 395.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) from GBX 420 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,500 price objective on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4.70 price objective on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 target price on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,363.67.


Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013. Rose Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

See Also

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