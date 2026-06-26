Insider Buying: Safestore (LON:SAFE) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Safestore insider Frederic Vecchioli purchased 50,000 shares on June 24 at an average price of GBX 603 , for a total of £301,500 .

Safestore insider Frederic Vecchioli purchased on June 24 at an average price of , for a total of . Stock performance: Safestore shares were up 1.6% and opened at GBX 625 , while the company has a market value of about £1.37 billion .

Safestore shares were up and opened at , while the company has a market value of about . Analyst view and results: Jefferies reaffirmed a buy rating with a GBX 828 target, and consensus analyst sentiment remains Buy with an average target of GBX 824.

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE - Get Free Report) insider Frederic Vecchioli bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 603 per share, with a total value of £301,500.

Safestore Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 625 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Safestore Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 578.70 and a one year high of GBX 849.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 645.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 704.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Safestore (LON:SAFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 18.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Safestore had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 26.93%.The firm had revenue of £120.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 828 price target on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 824.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAFE

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle.

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