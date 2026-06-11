Insider Buying: Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Insider Purchases 59,994 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Seplat Energy insider Christopher Okeke bought 59,994 shares on June 8 at GBX 573 each, totaling about £343,766 . This can be viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company.

Seplat Energy insider Christopher Okeke bought 59,994 shares on June 8 at GBX 573 each, totaling about . This can be viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company. Leadership changes: Seplat recently named Tony Elumelu as chairman and Effiong Okon as CEO, marking a major leadership transition. Investors may see it as a reset to support the company’s next growth phase and 2030 plan.

Seplat recently named as chairman and as CEO, marking a major leadership transition. Investors may see it as a reset to support the company’s next growth phase and 2030 plan. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Citigroup raised its price target and Canaccord reiterated a buy rating, while MarketBeat shows a consensus Buy rating for SEPL. The stock has also traded near its 50-day average and well above its 200-day average.

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Okeke acquired 59,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 573 per share, for a total transaction of £343,765.62.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SEPL opened at GBX 554 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 548.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. Seplat Energy Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 207.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 620.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SEPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seplat Energy from GBX 6,550 to GBX 6,650 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 695 target price on shares of Seplat Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,672.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEPL

Key Stories Impacting Seplat Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Seplat Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider Christopher Okeke bought 59,994 Seplat shares at GBX 573 each, a sign that management confidence may be improving and that the stock could benefit from perceived alignment with shareholders. Insider buying report

Insider Christopher Okeke bought 59,994 Seplat shares at GBX 573 each, a sign that management confidence may be improving and that the stock could benefit from perceived alignment with shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Seplat announced a major leadership transition, naming Tony Elumelu as chairman and Effiong Okon as CEO, which investors may view as a strategic reset to support the company’s next growth phase and 2030 plan. Seplat Energy names Effiong Okon as CEO as Roger Brown retires

Seplat announced a major leadership transition, naming Tony Elumelu as chairman and Effiong Okon as CEO, which investors may view as a strategic reset to support the company’s next growth phase and 2030 plan. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Tony Elumelu’s reputation and business profile, which adds attention to the leadership change but does not by itself change Seplat’s fundamentals. Meet Seplat’s new chairman Tony Elumelu

Several articles focused on Tony Elumelu’s reputation and business profile, which adds attention to the leadership change but does not by itself change Seplat’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also framed the board and executive changes as a leadership shake-up, with the market likely waiting to see whether the new team can execute on growth targets. Leadership shake-up article

Coverage also framed the board and executive changes as a leadership shake-up, with the market likely waiting to see whether the new team can execute on growth targets. Negative Sentiment: Roger Brown’s retirement introduces some near-term uncertainty around continuity, even if the succession plan appears orderly. Seplat appoints new chairman and CEO

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy is Nigeria's leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023. Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria's energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria's rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

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