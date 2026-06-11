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Skillcast Group (LON:SKL) Insider Catriona Marie Razic Sells 200,000 Shares

June 11, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Catriona Marie Razic sold 200,000 Skillcast Group shares on June 10 at an average price of GBX 42, totaling £84,000.
  • Stock performance: Skillcast Group opened at GBX 46, near its 52-week low of GBX 40 and well below its 52-week high of GBX 80. The company has a market cap of £41.27 million and a beta of 0.54.
  • Recent financials: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 1.45, with return on equity of 19.30% and net margin of 8.45%. Analysts expect full-year EPS of about 1.32.

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL - Get Free Report) insider Catriona Marie Razic sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42, for a total value of £84,000.

Skillcast Group Price Performance

Skillcast Group stock opened at GBX 46 on Thursday. Skillcast Group plc has a one year low of GBX 40 and a one year high of GBX 80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.05. The company has a market cap of £41.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Skillcast Group (LON:SKL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 1.45 EPS for the quarter. Skillcast Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.45%.The company had revenue of GBX 1,535 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Skillcast Group plc will post 1.3157895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skillcast Group

(Get Free Report)


Skillcast enables businesses to build ethical and resilient workplaces and to make compliance simple. The Group provides a cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) portal for managing GRC. It combines learning content, activity tracking, policy management, and a range of compliance declarations and submissions. Skillcast supports firms in simplifying their staff compliance and meeting complex regulatory obligations cost-effectively and to help them reduce risk from compliance breaches. The Group has grown entirely organically, building and maintaining all its technology and content IP in-house allowing it to deliver customisable solutions.

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