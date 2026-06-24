Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Insider Acquires £714,418.58 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Sirius Real Estate insider Chris Bowman bought 736,514 shares on June 22 at an average price of GBX 97, for a total investment of £714,418.58 .

Sirius Real Estate insider Chris Bowman bought 736,514 shares on June 22 at an average price of GBX 97, for a total investment of . Stock trading near recent levels: The shares opened at GBX 97.25, close to the insider’s purchase price, with a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54.

The shares opened at GBX 97.25, close to the insider’s purchase price, with a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Recent broker reports from Deutsche Bank, Berenberg, and Jefferies all kept Buy ratings, with a consensus price target of GBX 123.80.

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE - Get Free Report) insider Chris Bowman bought 736,514 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 per share, with a total value of £714,418.58.

Sirius Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 97.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.85. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 86.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 112.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 134 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 110 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 123.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company's core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company's own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

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