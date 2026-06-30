Thomas Spain Sells 54,049 Shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Thomas Spain sold 54,049 shares of Staffline Group on June 26 at an average price of GBX 39, worth about £21,079. This adds to a series of recent insider sales by Spain over the prior weeks.

Thomas Spain sold 54,049 shares of Staffline Group on June 26 at an average price of GBX 39, worth about £21,079. This adds to a series of recent insider sales by Spain over the prior weeks. Repeated transactions: Spain has been actively trimming his stake, including sales of 96,103 shares on June 23 and 243,794 shares on May 20. The article lists multiple additional sales dating back to mid-April.

Spain has been actively trimming his stake, including sales of 96,103 shares on June 23 and 243,794 shares on May 20. The article lists multiple additional sales dating back to mid-April. Stock performance and valuation: Staffline Group shares were up 3.4% and opened at GBX 39.90, near the recent insider sale price. The company has a market cap of £43.66 million and has traded between GBX 36 and GBX 52.50 over the past year.

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 54,049 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39, for a total transaction of £21,079.11.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 96,103 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39, for a total transaction of £37,480.17.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Thomas Spain sold 61,106 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total transaction of £25,053.46.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Thomas Spain sold 69,681 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £28,569.21.

On Monday, June 1st, Thomas Spain sold 81,496 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total transaction of £33,413.36.

On Thursday, May 28th, Thomas Spain sold 169,753 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total transaction of £69,598.73.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Thomas Spain sold 124,207 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38, for a total value of £47,198.66.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Thomas Spain sold 243,794 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38, for a total value of £92,641.72.

On Monday, April 27th, Thomas Spain sold 27,444 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45, for a total value of £12,349.80.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Thomas Spain sold 91,559 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44, for a total value of £40,285.96.

Staffline Group Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 39.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £43.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36 and a 1 year high of GBX 52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.52.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets and retail, drinks, driving, food processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. It also offers adult and prison education, skills-based employability programmes and support, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions; branches, permanent, and contract recruitment solutions; generalist recruitment services; workforce recruitment and management to industry customers; and technical and engineering recruitment services.

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