S&U (LON:SUS) Insider Sells £48,625 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Graham Coombs sold 2,500 S&U shares on July 1 at GBX 1,945 each, totaling £48,625.

Graham Coombs sold 2,500 S&U shares on July 1 at GBX 1,945 each, totaling £48,625. Stock reaction: S&U shares were down 1.5% and opened at GBX 1,960, trading below the recent 200-day average price of GBX 2,071.29.

S&U shares were down 1.5% and opened at GBX 1,960, trading below the recent 200-day average price of GBX 2,071.29. Analyst view: Berenberg cut its target price from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,220 and kept a hold rating, while the broader consensus remains a moderate buy.

S&U plc (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) insider Graham Coombs sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945, for a total value of £48,625.

S&U Stock Down 1.5%

SUS stock opened at GBX 1,960 on Thursday. S&U plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,620 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,458.50. The company has a market cap of £238.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 1,290.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,951.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,071.29.

S&U (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 195.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £107.43 million during the quarter. S&U had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Analysts anticipate that S&U plc will post 231.3253012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on S&U from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,220 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,110.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUS

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

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