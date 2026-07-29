Insider Selling: Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Insider Sells £197,105.58 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Severn Trent insider James Jesic sold 6,531 shares at an average of GBX 3,018, worth approximately £197,106. He also sold £39,042 in shares in June.

Severn Trent insider James Jesic sold 6,531 shares at an average of GBX 3,018, worth approximately £197,106. He also sold £39,042 in shares in June. Stock performance: Severn Trent shares opened at GBX 3,060 and were trading up 1.7%, with a 52-week range of GBX 2,381 to GBX 3,335 and a market capitalization of about £9.23 billion.

Severn Trent shares opened at GBX 3,060 and were trading up 1.7%, with a 52-week range of GBX 2,381 to GBX 3,335 and a market capitalization of about £9.23 billion. Analyst view: Coverage remains broadly neutral, with one Buy, five Hold, and one Sell rating. The consensus rating is Hold, though the article’s reported consensus price target is GBX 6,867.14.

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) insider James Jesic sold 6,531 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,018, for a total value of £197,105.58.

James Jesic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, James Jesic sold 1,350 shares of Severn Trent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,892, for a total value of £39,042.

Severn Trent Trading Up 1.7%

LON:SVT opened at GBX 3,060 on Wednesday. Severn Trent PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,381 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,975.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,036.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 179.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 283.10 billion for the quarter. Severn Trent had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVT. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,450 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,975 to GBX 3,225 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from £332.90 to £287.90 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,300 target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 6,867.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Severn Trent

About Severn Trent

As one of Britain's largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region - around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK's regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

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