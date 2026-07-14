Switch Metals (LON:SWT) Insider Andrew Yeo Sells 733,000 Shares of Stock July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider sale: Switch Metals insider Andrew Yeo sold 733,000 shares on Monday, July 13, at an average price of GBX 9, totaling £65,970. Stock weakness: The shares opened at GBX 9.23, below both the 50-day moving average of GBX 10.69 and the 200-day moving average of GBX 12.17. The stock has traded between GBX 7 and GBX 18 over the past 52 weeks. Company focus: Switch Metals is a London-listed mineral exploration company targeting battery and precious metals in South America, with a flagship lithium project in Brazil’s Bahia state. Switch Metals (LON:SWT - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Yeo sold 733,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9, for a total transaction of £65,970. Switch Metals Stock PerformanceShares of SWT opened at GBX 9.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.17. Switch Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18. The firm has a market cap of £12.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. Switch Metals (LON:SWT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. About Switch Metals (Get Free Report)Switch Metals PLC (LON:SWT) is a London-listed mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of battery and precious metal projects in South America. The company's core strategy is to advance early-stage licences through systematic exploration, targeting lithium and gold mineralisation in emerging South American mining jurisdictions. Switch Metals holds a portfolio of exploration licences in Brazil's Bahia state, including its flagship Pedra Branca Lithium Project.Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than Switch MetalsThe SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory SqueezeMeta Platforms Stock Rises as Muse Spark 1.1 AI Model DebutsWhy Welltower's Growth Story Might Outrun Its Rich ValuationOne Short- and One Long-Term ETF for Quantum Computing BullsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Switch Metals? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Switch Metals and related companies. 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