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Switch Metals (LON:SWT) Insider Andrew Yeo Sells 733,000 Shares of Stock

July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Switch Metals insider Andrew Yeo sold 733,000 shares on Monday, July 13, at an average price of GBX 9, totaling £65,970.
  • Stock weakness: The shares opened at GBX 9.23, below both the 50-day moving average of GBX 10.69 and the 200-day moving average of GBX 12.17. The stock has traded between GBX 7 and GBX 18 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Company focus: Switch Metals is a London-listed mineral exploration company targeting battery and precious metals in South America, with a flagship lithium project in Brazil’s Bahia state.

Switch Metals (LON:SWT - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Yeo sold 733,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9, for a total transaction of £65,970.

Switch Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SWT opened at GBX 9.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.17. Switch Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18. The firm has a market cap of £12.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12.

Switch Metals (LON:SWT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Switch Metals

(Get Free Report)

Switch Metals PLC (LON:SWT) is a London-listed mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of battery and precious metal projects in South America. The company's core strategy is to advance early-stage licences through systematic exploration, targeting lithium and gold mineralisation in emerging South American mining jurisdictions.

Switch Metals holds a portfolio of exploration licences in Brazil's Bahia state, including its flagship Pedra Branca Lithium Project.

Further Reading

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