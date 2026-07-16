TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Insider Buys 181,150 Shares of Stock July 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying: TwentyFour Income insider John Le Poidevin bought 181,150 shares on July 15 at an average price of GBX 110, for a total of about £199,265. Stock performance: Shares were up 0.3% and opened at GBX 109.90, trading near the midpoint of their 52-week range of GBX 104.20 to GBX 115.40. Company snapshot: TwentyFour Income reported quarterly EPS of GBX 6.93 and has a market cap of about £997 million, with a low beta of 0.23 and a P/E ratio of 8.82. TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF - Get Free Report) insider John Le Poidevin acquired 181,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 per share, with a total value of £199,265. TwentyFour Income Trading Up 0.3%Shares of TwentyFour Income stock opened at GBX 109.90 on Thursday. TwentyFour Income has a 1 year low of GBX 104.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 115.40. The company has a market cap of £997.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.48. TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 6.93 EPS for the quarter. TwentyFour Income had a net margin of 62.41% and a return on equity of 11.04%. About TwentyFour Income (Get Free Report)TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities. See AlsoFive stocks we like better than TwentyFour IncomeWhy Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying OpportunityCPI Comes In Cool: Why It Could Revive These 3 Rate-Sensitive StocksWhy ASML’s AI Monopoly Is Still Getting StrongerApple’s AI Toll Booth Thesis Faces Its Biggest Test Yet Before EarningsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at TwentyFour Income? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for TwentyFour Income and related companies. From Our PartnersThe $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/MonthGold is hitting record highs, but most investors are leaving income on the table. 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