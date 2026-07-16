TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Insider Buys 181,150 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: TwentyFour Income insider John Le Poidevin bought 181,150 shares on July 15 at an average price of GBX 110, for a total of about £199,265 .

TwentyFour Income insider John Le Poidevin bought 181,150 shares on July 15 at an average price of GBX 110, for a total of about . Stock performance: Shares were up 0.3% and opened at GBX 109.90, trading near the midpoint of their 52-week range of GBX 104.20 to GBX 115.40.

Shares were up 0.3% and opened at GBX 109.90, trading near the midpoint of their 52-week range of GBX 104.20 to GBX 115.40. Company snapshot: TwentyFour Income reported quarterly EPS of GBX 6.93 and has a market cap of about £997 million, with a low beta of 0.23 and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF - Get Free Report) insider John Le Poidevin acquired 181,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 per share, with a total value of £199,265.

TwentyFour Income Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TwentyFour Income stock opened at GBX 109.90 on Thursday. TwentyFour Income has a 1 year low of GBX 104.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 115.40. The company has a market cap of £997.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.48.

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 6.93 EPS for the quarter. TwentyFour Income had a net margin of 62.41% and a return on equity of 11.04%.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

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