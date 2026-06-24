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Insider Buying: Tandem Group (LON:TND) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares

June 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Tandem Group insider Simon Bragg purchased 50,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of GBX 165, totaling £82,500.
  • Stock performance: Tandem Group shares recently opened at GBX 174.90, above the insider’s purchase price, and have traded between GBX 155 and GBX 226 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Company snapshot: Tandem Group, a designer and distributor of sports, leisure and mobility products, reported GBX 15.50 EPS in its last quarterly update, with analysts expecting 7.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND - Get Free Report) insider Simon Bragg bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 per share, with a total value of £82,500.

Tandem Group Price Performance

Shares of LON TND opened at GBX 174.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. Tandem Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 155 and a 52 week high of GBX 226.

Tandem Group (LON:TND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 15.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 3.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Group plc will post 7.1998228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Group

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

See Also

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