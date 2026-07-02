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Trainline (LON:TRN) Insider Niall McBride Buys 23,084 Shares

July 2, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Trainline insider Niall McBride bought 23,084 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 206, for a total of about £47,553.
  • Trainline shares were up 4.9% and opened at GBX 214, with the stock trading between a 12-month low of GBX 178 and high of GBX 307.60.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with six Buy ratings and one Sell rating, giving the stock a consensus target price of GBX 397.67.

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN - Get Free Report) insider Niall McBride bought 23,084 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 per share, with a total value of £47,553.04.

Trainline Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 214 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.17. Trainline Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 178 and a twelve month high of GBX 307.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £768.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215.49.

Trainline (LON:TRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX 23.60 EPS for the quarter. Trainline had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 17.63%.The company had revenue of £452.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trainline Plc will post 16.8458781 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth


Several research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 580 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 330 to GBX 311 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 397.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trainline

Trainline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trainline's ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices. As most rail and coach tickets continue to be sold offline at the station, and as customers and governments commit to more environmentally friendly modes of travel, we see significant growth opportunities for Trainline over the long term.

Further Reading

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