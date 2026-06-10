TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Insider Buys £119,000 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: TT Electronics insider Phil Swash bought 100,000 shares on June 9 at GBX 119 each, a transaction worth about £119,000 .

TT Electronics insider Phil Swash bought 100,000 shares on June 9 at GBX 119 each, a transaction worth about . Stock and financial snapshot: TTG last traded at GBX 117.40, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of £209.42 million and a 12-month range of GBX 89 to GBX 154.80.

TTG last traded at GBX 117.40, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of £209.42 million and a 12-month range of GBX 89 to GBX 154.80. Analyst sentiment: The stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus, with an average price target of GBX 127.50 after recent ratings from Stifel Nicolaus, Berenberg, and Jefferies.

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG - Get Free Report) insider Phil Swash purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 per share, for a total transaction of £119,000.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TTG stock opened at GBX 117.40 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 117.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.10. The company has a market cap of £209.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. TT Electronics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 89 and a twelve month high of GBX 154.80.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 6.90 earnings per share for the quarter. TT Electronics had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that TT Electronics plc will post 16.7485822 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TTG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 145 price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TT Electronics to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 120 to GBX 150 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 110 price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TT Electronics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TT Electronics

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications. TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification. TT invests in R&D to create designed-in products where reliability is mission critical. Products designed and manufactured include sensors, power management and connectivity solutions.

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