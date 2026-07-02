United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Insider Sells 24,566 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: United Utilities Group insider Phil Aspin sold 24,566 shares on June 30 at an average price of GBX 1,306, totaling about £320,832. He had also made a small share purchase earlier in May.

United Utilities Group insider Phil Aspin sold 24,566 shares on June 30 at an average price of GBX 1,306, totaling about £320,832. He had also made a small share purchase earlier in May. Stock and fundamentals: UU shares were down 0.5% and opened at GBX 1,309, with the company showing a market cap of £8.97 billion and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 512.65.

UU shares were down 0.5% and opened at GBX 1,309, with the company showing a market cap of £8.97 billion and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 512.65. Analyst outlook: Recent analyst coverage is mixed but mostly cautious, with two Buy ratings and five Hold ratings. The consensus target price is GBX 1,431.43, and the average rating is Hold.

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU - Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin sold 24,566 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,306, for a total transaction of £320,831.96.

Phil Aspin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Phil Aspin acquired 12 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,389 per share, with a total value of £166.68.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,309 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.65, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,334.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,300.37. The company has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 107.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 261.63 billion for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 27.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Utilities Group from £152.50 to GBX 1,340 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,320 target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised United Utilities Group to a "sector perform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,431.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UU

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

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