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Adam Daniels Purchases 38,372 Shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock

July 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Vistry Group insider Adam Daniels bought 38,372 shares on July 15 at an average price of GBX 261, for a total of about £100,151.
  • Stock performance: Vistry Group shares were up 3.0% on Thursday, opening at GBX 264.81, near their 50-day moving average but well below the 200-day average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak: Several firms have cut price targets and issued negative ratings, leaving the stock with a consensus “Reduce” rating and a target price of GBX 463.30.

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY - Get Free Report) insider Adam Daniels bought 38,372 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, with a total value of £100,150.92.

Vistry Group Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 264.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The firm has a market cap of £841.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.78. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 220 and a 12-month high of GBX 746.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTY shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 490 to GBX 350 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 251 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 430 to GBX 210 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 180 price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 463.30.


Read Our Latest Research Report on VTY

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

See Also

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