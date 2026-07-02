Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Insider Suzi Williams Purchases 1,632 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Zegona Communications insider Suzi Williams bought 1,632 shares on June 29 at an average price of GBX 1,716, a total investment of about £28,005.

Zegona Communications insider Suzi Williams bought 1,632 shares on June 29 at an average price of GBX 1,716, a total investment of about £28,005. Stock performance: ZEG shares were down 4.4% and opened at GBX 1,521.67, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

ZEG shares were down 4.4% and opened at GBX 1,521.67, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst outlook: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 2,300 target, and MarketBeat data shows a consensus buy rating with an average target of GBX 2,000.

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG - Get Free Report) insider Suzi Williams purchased 1,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,716 per share, for a total transaction of £28,005.12.

Zegona Communications Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of ZEG opened at GBX 1,521.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,759.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,664.23. Zegona Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 694 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,962. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.33 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.81, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,300 target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,000.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZEG

About Zegona Communications

Zegona is publicly listed on the Main Market of the LSE. It was established in 2015 with the objective of investing in businesses in the European Telecommunications, Media and Technology sector and improving their performance to deliver attractive shareholder returns. Zegona is led by former Virgin Media executives Eamonn O'Hare and Robert Samuelson. In 2024, Zegona completed the acquisition of Vodafone Spain. Vodafone Spain is one of the leading telecoms networks in Spain but following shifts in customer sentiment, Zegona believes the future of the business lies in right-sizing the cost and capex base in the business to the local market context, operating the assets more efficiently and driving value for money service propositions.

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