Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Major Shareholder Coastlands Capital Lp Purchases 10,053 Shares

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Coastlands Capital Lp bought 10,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $28,047.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 383,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,069,616.25. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coastlands Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Coastlands Capital Lp purchased 1,700 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Coastlands Capital Lp purchased 25,000 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ADIL stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADIL. Needham & Company LLC cut Adial Pharmaceuticals to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.17.

Get Our Latest Report on ADIL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,841 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and founded in 2003, is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of treatments for addiction disorders and central nervous system conditions. The company's mission centers on creating novel modalities designed to enhance patient adherence and clinical outcomes, particularly in areas of high unmet medical need. Adial leverages sustained-release delivery technologies to address the challenges associated with oral medication regimens in addiction therapy.

The company's lead product candidate, AD04, is a bioerodible subcutaneous implant engineered to deliver naltrexone continuously over a multi-month period for individuals with alcohol dependence.

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