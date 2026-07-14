Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CFO Sells $436,319.20 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 20,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $436,319.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 658,202 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,554.32. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Saurabh Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Saurabh Sinha sold 11,212 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $299,921.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Saurabh Sinha sold 5,643 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $84,870.72.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

AEVA stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.40. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,670,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,751,000. Delta Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,623,148 shares of the company's stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 372,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 175,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 885,774 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEVA

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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