Lelio De Souza Junior Sells 36,204 Shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock

Key Points Afya VP Lelio De Souza Junior sold 36,204 shares on July 1 at an average price of $15.00, totaling about $543,060. This follows additional recent insider sales earlier in June and April.

on July 1 at an average price of $15.00, totaling about $543,060. This follows additional recent insider sales earlier in June and April. Afya’s stock was trading near $14.87 with a market cap of about $1.39 billion, and the company shows modest valuation metrics including a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.32.

with a market cap of about $1.39 billion, and the company shows modest valuation metrics including a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.32. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $17.10 after several firms reiterated or downgraded their views.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA - Get Free Report) VP Lelio De Souza Junior sold 36,204 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $543,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lelio De Souza Junior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Lelio De Souza Junior sold 41,541 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $623,115.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Lelio De Souza Junior sold 16,279 shares of Afya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $236,533.87.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Lelio De Souza Junior sold 26,753 shares of Afya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $399,957.35.

Afya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Research downgraded Afya from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Afya from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Afya in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Afya from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Afya currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Afya

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 891,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 299,419 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Afya by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 189,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya's offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

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