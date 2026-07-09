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Jeffrey Glajch Sells 7,485 Shares of AIAI (NASDAQ:AIAI) Stock

July 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Jeffrey Glajch sold 7,485 shares of AIAI Holdings Corp on July 7 at an average price of $12.97, a transaction worth about $97,080. After the sale, he still owned 340,321 shares valued at roughly $4.41 million.
  • The sale reduced Glajch’s position by 2.15%, according to the SEC filing cited in the report.
  • AIAI’s stock recently traded near the bottom of its 52-week range, opening at $12.70, compared with a low of $11.12 and a high of $19.57. The company also reported a large quarterly EPS loss of ($2,717.66), and Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a “hold” rating in May.

AIAI Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:AIAI - Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Glajch sold 7,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $97,080.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 340,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,963.37. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AIAI Stock Performance

Shares of AIAI stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. AIAI Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

AIAI (NASDAQ:AIAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($2,717.66) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded AIAI to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIAI

AIAI Company Profile

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I couldn't find enough reliable information about AIAI (NASDAQ:AIAI) to write a suitable company description.

Further Reading

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