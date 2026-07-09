Jeffrey Glajch Sells 7,485 Shares of AIAI (NASDAQ:AIAI) Stock July 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Director Jeffrey Glajch sold 7,485 shares of AIAI Holdings Corp on July 7 at an average price of $12.97, a transaction worth about $97,080. After the sale, he still owned 340,321 shares valued at roughly $4.41 million. The sale reduced Glajch’s position by 2.15%, according to the SEC filing cited in the report. AIAI’s stock recently traded near the bottom of its 52-week range, opening at $12.70, compared with a low of $11.12 and a high of $19.57. The company also reported a large quarterly EPS loss of ($2,717.66), and Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a “hold” rating in May. AIAI Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:AIAI - Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Glajch sold 7,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $97,080.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 340,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,963.37. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. AIAI Stock PerformanceShares of AIAI stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. AIAI Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $19.57. AIAI (NASDAQ:AIAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($2,717.66) EPS for the quarter. Analyst Ratings ChangesSeparately, Wall Street Zen upgraded AIAI to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.Get Our Latest Research Report on AIAIAIAI Company Profile (Get Free Report)I couldn't find enough reliable information about AIAI (NASDAQ:AIAI) to write a suitable company description.Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than AIAIA Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's TollboothWhy Exxon Could Be the Market's Next Big Comeback StockThe Market Just Got Shaken—These 3 ETFs May Come Out StrongerMeta Platforms’ Cloud Push: Growth Opportunity Versus AI ConcernsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at AIAI? 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