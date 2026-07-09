Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul Alpern Sells 6,003 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) VP Paul Alpern sold 6,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $215,567.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 70,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,540,022.03. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arteris Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Arteris News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arteris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arteris announced a collaboration with IC-Link by imec to accelerate next-generation AI and high-performance computing silicon, which could support future design wins and reinforce demand for its semiconductor IP in fast-growing end markets. Article Title

Arteris announced a collaboration with IC-Link by imec to accelerate next-generation AI and high-performance computing silicon, which could support future design wins and reinforce demand for its semiconductor IP in fast-growing end markets. Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to benefit from a generally constructive analyst backdrop after its last earnings report beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, which may be helping investor confidence in the stock’s outlook.

The company continues to benefit from a generally constructive analyst backdrop after its last earnings report beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, which may be helping investor confidence in the stock’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including CEO K. Charles Janac, VP Paul L. Alpern, and major shareholder Bayview Legacy, LLC, sold shares this week. While insider selling does not necessarily signal a business problem, the timing can pressure sentiment because it may suggest executives and owners view the recent share price strength as a good opportunity to take profits.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Arteris by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 106,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arteris by 366.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arteris by 21.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIP has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Arteris from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Arteris from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIP

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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