Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Insider Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Alumis insider Sanam Pangali sold 5,000 shares on July 6 at an average price of $28.00, totaling $140,000. After the sale, Pangali still owned 11,111 shares, a 31.03% reduction in their stake.

on July 6 at an average price of $28.00, totaling $140,000. After the sale, Pangali still owned 11,111 shares, a 31.03% reduction in their stake. The stock has been volatile but recently gained 1.6% , opening at $29.74. Alumis currently has a market cap of $3.79 billion and has traded between a 12-month low of $3.24 and high of $31.35.

, opening at $29.74. Alumis currently has a market cap of $3.79 billion and has traded between a 12-month low of $3.24 and high of $31.35. Analysts remain mixed but mostly constructive, with the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $40.30. Recent opinions included target hikes from Chardan and Wells Fargo, while some firms downgraded the name.

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) insider Sanam Pangali sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,108. This represents a 31.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alumis Stock Up 1.6%

ALMS stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of -0.73. Alumis Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Alumis had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 2,825.70%.The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the first quarter worth $5,057,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Alumis in the first quarter valued at about $46,790,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Alumis in the first quarter worth about $3,678,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alumis by 600.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alumis by 2,222.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,364 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALMS. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Alumis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alumis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Alumis from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alumis from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALMS

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].