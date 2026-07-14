Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) insider Gina Mazzariello sold 15,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,728.80. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMLX stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -0.20. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,800,000 shares of the company's stock worth $56,408,000 after buying an additional 3,102,395 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,902,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 6,243,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,853,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,804,912 shares of the company's stock worth $70,123,000 after acquiring an additional 531,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company's stock worth $68,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMLX. Wall Street Zen cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx's research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company's lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

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