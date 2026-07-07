Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) CFO Sells 3,313 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Carey sold 3,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $284,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,543 shares in the company, valued at $15,268,698. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.43.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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