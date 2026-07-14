Brent Stevens Sells 2,300 Shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock

Key Points Director Brent Stevens sold 97,700 shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ: BBCP) on July 10 at an average price of $10.83, totaling about $1.06 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 16.42%, though he still held 497,155 shares afterward.

of Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ: BBCP) on July 10 at an average price of $10.83, totaling about $1.06 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 16.42%, though he still held 497,155 shares afterward. The stock was slightly higher , opening at $10.90 and rising about 0.3% in the session. BBCP has traded between $5.55 and $12.19 over the past year and recently moved above both its 50-day and 200-day averages.

, opening at $10.90 and rising about 0.3% in the session. BBCP has traded between $5.55 and $12.19 over the past year and recently moved above both its 50-day and 200-day averages. Recent results and analyst sentiment were mixed: the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.04, below estimates, but revenue of $106.8 million beat expectations. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy on average, with a consensus price target of $10.25.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP - Get Free Report) Director Brent Stevens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $24,794.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 594,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,536.90. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $549.25 million, a PE ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.71 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,563 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Seven Six Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.6% during the first quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 529,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 89.6% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 188,473 shares of the company's stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,792 shares of the company's stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 81,318 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Concrete Pumping

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) is a specialized provider of concrete placing and pumping solutions for commercial, residential and infrastructure construction projects. Through its network of regional operating subsidiaries, the company offers boom pumps, line pumps and volumetric concrete mixers, enabling contractors to efficiently deliver and place concrete on jobsites of varying scale and complexity. Concrete Pumping’s services are designed to streamline the concrete placement process, reduce project timelines and improve overall jobsite safety.

Since its formation through a series of strategic acquisitions beginning in 2020, Concrete Pumping Holdings has focused on consolidating regional operators under a unified platform.

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