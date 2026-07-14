Financial Lp Hrt Sells 34,938 Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Stock

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 34,938 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $48,913.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 92,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $128,877. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 64,047 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $96,710.97.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

BJDX stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJDX

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.15% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company's stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX) is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing saliva-based tests for autoimmune and gastrointestinal conditions. The company's lead diagnostic product is designed to detect tissue transglutaminase (tTG) antibodies in patient saliva samples, offering a noninvasive, point-of-care alternative to traditional blood draws and endoscopic procedures.

Leveraging a proprietary immunoassay platform, Bluejay's technology aims to streamline the detection and monitoring of celiac disease by providing rapid results outside of a conventional laboratory setting.

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