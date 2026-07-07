CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells 567 Shares of Stock

Key Points CarGurus General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 3,533 shares on July 2 at an average price of $36.06, worth about $127,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

sold 3,533 shares on July 2 at an average price of $36.06, worth about $127,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The transaction reduced Zamora’s direct stake by 3.85% , leaving him with 88,345 shares valued at roughly $3.19 million. He has also sold additional CarGurus shares in several trades earlier in June.

, leaving him with 88,345 shares valued at roughly $3.19 million. He has also sold additional CarGurus shares in several trades earlier in June. CarGurus stock was up 1.9% and the company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue expectations. Analysts remain constructive overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $37.77.

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $19,862.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,192,459.05. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jennifer Ladd Hanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,499 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $86,365.44.

CarGurus Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 57,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.10 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 54.42%. CarGurus's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CarGurus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CarGurus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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