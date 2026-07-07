Kristen Oelschlager Sells 8,586 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) COO Kristen Oelschlager sold 8,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $209,670.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,874 shares in the company, valued at $534,163.08. The trade was a 28.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.The firm had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,184 shares of the company's stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 67,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,800 shares of the company's stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company's proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company's flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

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