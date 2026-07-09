Eliyahou Et Al Harari Buys 13,850 Shares of CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Eliyahou Et Al Harari bought 13,850 shares of CapsoVision at an average price of $7.35, a purchase worth about $101,800. After the transaction, he held 3.2 million shares valued at roughly $23.5 million.

bought 13,850 shares of CapsoVision at an average price of $7.35, a purchase worth about $101,800. After the transaction, he held 3.2 million shares valued at roughly $23.5 million. CapsoVision stock was trading up 8.1% and opened at $6.13, while the company’s 52-week range is $3.43 to $15.37. Its market cap is about $306 million.

and opened at $6.13, while the company’s 52-week range is $3.43 to $15.37. Its market cap is about $306 million. Analysts currently have a mixed view on the stock, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $8.50. Recent reports also included a Sell rating from Weiss Ratings and a lowered target from Benchmark to $10.

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Eliyahou Et Al Harari purchased 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $101,797.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,200,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,525,519.85. This represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CapsoVision Trading Up 8.1%

CV stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. CapsoVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company's 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on CapsoVision from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "speculative buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapsoVision

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CapsoVision by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,929 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CapsoVision during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapsoVision by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company's stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 39,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CapsoVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CapsoVision by 528.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter.

About CapsoVision

CapsoVision, Inc (NASDAQ: CV) is a medical device company specializing in advanced capsule endoscopy systems for gastrointestinal diagnostics. The company’s flagship product, the CapsoCam® Plus System, features a swallowable, tether-free capsule equipped with four side-viewing cameras that capture high-resolution, 360-degree images of the small intestine. By storing images internally rather than transmitting data wirelessly, CapsoCam Plus enables patients to maintain normal daily activities during the procedure and reduces the risk of signal loss or image drop-out.

In addition to its capsule hardware, CapsoVision offers CapsoCloud®, a secure, cloud-based platform that streamlines image retrieval, storage and reporting.

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