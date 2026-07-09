Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) EVP Jason Rinsky Sells 3,865 Shares of Stock

Key Points Leonardo DRS EVP Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares on July 7 at an average price of $45.37, totaling about $175,355. The sale reduced his ownership by 12.34% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on July 7 at an average price of $45.37, totaling about $175,355. The sale reduced his ownership by 12.34% and was made under a pre-arranged . The company recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.26 versus the $0.21 estimate and revenue of $846 million versus $825.05 million expected. Revenue rose 5.9% year over year, and Leonardo DRS raised FY 2026 guidance to $1.26–$1.30 EPS .

, posting EPS of $0.26 versus the $0.21 estimate and revenue of $846 million versus $825.05 million expected. Revenue rose 5.9% year over year, and Leonardo DRS raised FY 2026 guidance to . Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75. Recent ratings included buy and strong-buy upgrades from several firms, even as one analyst trimmed its rating to hold.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) EVP Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $175,355.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,245,179.65. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jason Rinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $181,152.55.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $825.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $37,481,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,118,331 shares of the company's stock worth $94,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,776,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 528.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 566.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 711,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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