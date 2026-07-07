Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) CFO Sells 17,873 Shares of Stock

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) CFO Raphi Levy sold 17,873 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $232,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,340. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Raphi Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Raphi Levy sold 2,270 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,780.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Raphi Levy sold 2,127 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $27,693.54.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Raphi Levy sold 17,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $167,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Raphi Levy sold 32,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $351,975.00.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company's stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].