EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 5,179 Shares of Stock

Key Points EverCommerce President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $10.34, totaling $103,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 1 at an average price of $10.34, totaling $103,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Feierstein has been actively selling shares in recent months, including multiple transactions in late June, June, May, and April. After the latest sale, he still owned about 2.07 million shares, worth roughly $21.4 million.

EverCommerce shares were under pressure, opening at $9.98 and trading down 6.3% in the session. The company recently missed EPS expectations in its latest quarterly report, though revenue came in roughly in line with forecasts.

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $51,893.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 2,075,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,795,988.96. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $103,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,052 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $10,572.60.

On Monday, June 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $112,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $54,150.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

Trending Headlines about EverCommerce

Here are the key news stories impacting EverCommerce this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares on July 1 and 14,800 shares on June 30, while President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares on July 1 and 5,179 shares on June 30, adding to a series of insider dispositions over the past month. Article Title

CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares on July 1 and 14,800 shares on June 30, while President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares on July 1 and 5,179 shares on June 30, adding to a series of insider dispositions over the past month. Neutral Sentiment: The sales were disclosed in SEC filings and executed under Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, which reduces the likelihood they reflect a sudden change in management’s outlook. Article Title

The sales were disclosed in SEC filings and executed under Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, which reduces the likelihood they reflect a sudden change in management’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: EverCommerce previously reported quarterly revenue of $147.47 million, slightly ahead of expectations, but EPS of $0.04 missed the $0.14 consensus, leaving investors focused on profitability execution. Article Title

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in EverCommerce by 863.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EverCommerce by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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