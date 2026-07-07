Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $193,290.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 18,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $193,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,699,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,134,512.40. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $184,710.60.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,800 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $146,372.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $9,933.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $42,028.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,517 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,780.55.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $106,081.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,658 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $54,147.06.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,542 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $142,597.26.

On Thursday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $48,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,974 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $62,906.22.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 0.93.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 5,995.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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