FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) EVP Sells $71,775.00 in Stock

Key Points FuelCell Energy EVP Shankar Achanta sold 2,500 shares on July 6 at an average price of $28.71, totaling $71,775. After the sale, he still held 2,618 shares, and the transaction cut his ownership by 48.85%.

on July 6 at an average price of $28.71, totaling $71,775. After the sale, he still held 2,618 shares, and the transaction cut his ownership by 48.85%. The company recently launched and upsized a public stock offering to 10.7 million shares at $21 each, raising about $225 million in gross proceeds. FuelCell said the money will help expand manufacturing capacity, fund working capital, and support general corporate purposes.

to 10.7 million shares at $21 each, raising about $225 million in gross proceeds. FuelCell said the money will help expand manufacturing capacity, fund working capital, and support general corporate purposes. FCEL remains volatile amid mixed fundamentals and analyst views, with the stock trading well above its 200-day average but the company still posting a quarterly loss and missing revenue expectations. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with a $22.00 price target.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) EVP Shankar Achanta sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $71,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,162.78. The trade was a 48.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shankar Achanta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Shankar Achanta sold 2,500 shares of FuelCell Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL opened at $22.54 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 132.41%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: The company said proceeds from the offering are intended to expand manufacturing capacity, fund working capital, and support general corporate purposes, which could help FuelCell Energy grow over time. FuelCell Energy Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

The company said proceeds from the offering are intended to expand manufacturing capacity, fund working capital, and support general corporate purposes, which could help FuelCell Energy grow over time. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders disclosed a recent sale by EVP Shankar Achanta, but the transaction was relatively small and appears more informational than a major company-level catalyst. FuelCell Energy insider trade disclosure

Insiders disclosed a recent sale by EVP Shankar Achanta, but the transaction was relatively small and appears more informational than a major company-level catalyst. Negative Sentiment: FuelCell Energy launched an underwritten public offering, later upsized to 10.7 million shares at $21 per share for about $225 million in gross proceeds, which likely pressures the stock because existing shareholders face dilution. FuelCell Energy Announces Launch of Offering of Common Stock

FuelCell Energy launched an underwritten public offering, later upsized to 10.7 million shares at $21 per share for about $225 million in gross proceeds, which likely pressures the stock because existing shareholders face dilution. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appear to be locking in gains after the stock’s sharp recent run-up, adding to the selloff in FCEL shares. Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Tumbling on Wednesday

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.25 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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