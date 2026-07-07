Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) CEO Sells $17,950.71 in Stock

Key Points Flux Power CEO Krishna Vanka sold 20,633 shares on July 2 at an average price of $0.87, for total proceeds of about $17,950. The sale was filed with the SEC and was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards.

on July 2 at an average price of $0.87, for total proceeds of about $17,950. The sale was filed with the SEC and was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. The stock remains under pressure , recently trading at $0.80, near its 52-week low of $0.77 and well below its 52-week high of $7.55. Flux Power now has a market cap of about $17.02 million.

, recently trading at $0.80, near its 52-week low of $0.77 and well below its 52-week high of $7.55. Flux Power now has a market cap of about $17.02 million. Recent business results and analyst sentiment are weak: the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus expectations of a $0.03 loss, and revenue of $6.59 million missed estimates. The stock’s consensus analyst rating is currently “Reduce.”

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX - Get Free Report) CEO Krishna Vanka sold 20,633 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $17,950.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,414.79. The trade was a 50.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,025. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 502.31% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Flux Power from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLUX

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flux Power by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flux Power by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,568 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company's stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems tailored for industrial and material-handling applications. The company develops modular battery packs, battery management systems and related charging solutions that deliver high performance, extended runtimes and rapid recharge cycles. Flux Power's technology is engineered to withstand the demanding environments of warehouses, manufacturing facilities, airports and port terminals, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Among its core offerings, Flux Power provides plug-and-play lithium-ion battery packs, battery management electronics and telematics software that enable real-time monitoring of state of charge, health metrics and energy usage.

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