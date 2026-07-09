Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew Briggs Sells 3,000 Shares

Key Points Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at $30.15 each, totaling $90,450. After the sale, he still held 135,550 shares, a 2.17% reduction in his ownership.

of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at $30.15 each, totaling $90,450. After the sale, he still held 135,550 shares, a 2.17% reduction in his ownership. The company recently paid and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, which annualizes to $0.92 and yields about 3.1%. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on July 20.

of $0.23 per share, which annualizes to $0.92 and yields about 3.1%. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on July 20. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beat EPS expectations in its latest earnings report, posting $0.70 per share versus the $0.68 consensus estimate. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating with an average target price of $30.25.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $90,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 135,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,832.50. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.54 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FMAO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.50) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMAO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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