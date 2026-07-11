Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $1,415,550.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $1,415,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,577,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,953,855.69. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 65,999 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $5,941,889.97.

On Monday, June 8th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 43,056 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $3,726,066.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,763 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $3,659,175.52.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,306,750.00.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.74. 1,849,932 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,375. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $440,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Lavelle Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting JFrog

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on JFrog to $105 from $80 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist Financial

Truist raised its price target on JFrog to $105 from $80 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: JFrog continues to benefit from strong analyst support overall, with recent buy ratings and multiple higher price targets suggesting expectations remain constructive. 2 Tech stocks getting bullish upgrades ahead of Q1

JFrog continues to benefit from strong analyst support overall, with recent buy ratings and multiple higher price targets suggesting expectations remain constructive. Neutral Sentiment: CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a small transaction that may still weigh on sentiment because JFrog insiders have been active sellers recently. Yoav Landman Sells 700 Shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a small transaction that may still weigh on sentiment because JFrog insiders have been active sellers recently. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest jumped sharply in June to 10.85 million shares, or about 10.2% of the float, showing that bearish bets have increased even though the days-to-cover ratio remains moderate.

Short interest jumped sharply in June to 10.85 million shares, or about 10.2% of the float, showing that bearish bets have increased even though the days-to-cover ratio remains moderate. Neutral Sentiment: July short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, which appears to be a data anomaly and does not provide a reliable new signal for investors.

July short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, which appears to be a data anomaly and does not provide a reliable new signal for investors. Negative Sentiment: The latest insider sale and recent history of heavy insider selling may be pressuring the stock, especially after a strong move higher in recent months. JFrog Falls 5% as Fresh Negative Catalyst Appears Limited

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

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