Silvestre Vila Moret Purchases 10,000 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock

Key Points Director Silvestre Vila Moret bought 167,791 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia at an average price of $5.27, bringing his direct holdings to 2.5 million shares. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing and marked a 7.19% increase in his position.

bought 167,791 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia at an average price of $5.27, bringing his direct holdings to 2.5 million shares. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing and marked a 7.19% increase in his position. The company reported mixed quarterly results , with EPS of $0.29 missing analyst estimates of $0.36 and revenue of $1.55 billion coming in below expectations. Analysts still expect full-year EPS of 3.74.

, with EPS of $0.29 missing analyst estimates of $0.36 and revenue of $1.55 billion coming in below expectations. Analysts still expect full-year EPS of 3.74. Grupo Financiero Galicia recently paid a monthly dividend of $0.6229 per share, implying a 15.1% annualized yield, while the stock has drawn mixed analyst sentiment with a consensus rating of Hold and a target price of $68.33.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) Director Silvestre Vila Moret purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,332,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,244,097.25. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Silvestre Vila Moret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Silvestre Vila Moret purchased 176 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $960.96.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Silvestre Vila Moret acquired 100,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $511,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Silvestre Vila Moret acquired 167,791 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $884,258.57.

On Friday, June 26th, Silvestre Vila Moret bought 125,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $643,750.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $62.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6229 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Grupo Financiero Galicia's dividend payout ratio is 214.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GGAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.33.

View Our Latest Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 563.2% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,036 shares of the bank's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4,942.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $151,000.

Key Stories Impacting Grupo Financiero Galicia

Here are the key news stories impacting Grupo Financiero Galicia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Silvestre Vila Moret disclosed several open-market buys over the past two weeks, including a large purchase of 167,791 shares and additional smaller purchases on June 26, June 29, July 1, and July 7. Repeated insider buying often suggests confidence in the company’s outlook and can support the shares. Article Title

Director Silvestre Vila Moret disclosed several open-market buys over the past two weeks, including a large purchase of 167,791 shares and additional smaller purchases on June 26, June 29, July 1, and July 7. Repeated insider buying often suggests confidence in the company’s outlook and can support the shares. Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to trade near recent moving averages, with analysts currently assigning an average “Hold” rating and a consensus target price above the recent trading range, indicating mixed but not overly bearish sentiment.

The company continues to trade near recent moving averages, with analysts currently assigning an average “Hold” rating and a consensus target price above the recent trading range, indicating mixed but not overly bearish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain a headwind: GGAL last reported earnings below expectations, with EPS and revenue both missing analyst forecasts. That miss likely continues to weigh on investor sentiment despite the insider buying.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country's largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

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