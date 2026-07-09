Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Major Shareholder Acquires $27,757.66 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp bought more Hudson Technologies stock , acquiring 4,634 shares at $5.99 each for about $27,758. The filing shows the firm now owns nearly 5.0 million shares, and it recently made several larger purchases as well.

, acquiring 4,634 shares at $5.99 each for about $27,758. The filing shows the firm now owns nearly 5.0 million shares, and it recently made several larger purchases as well. Hudson Technologies shares were up 1.7% and opened at $6.44. The stock trades with a market cap of about $270.9 million and sits between a 52-week low of $4.64 and high of $10.52.

and opened at $6.44. The stock trades with a market cap of about $270.9 million and sits between a 52-week low of $4.64 and high of $10.52. Recent fundamentals and analyst views were mixed: the company beat revenue expectations in its latest quarter but missed EPS estimates. Wall Street’s consensus rating is Hold, with an average target price of $8.88.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 4,634 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $27,757.66. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,975,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,805,856.64. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hartree Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 600 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,594.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 271,302 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,672.94.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Hartree Partners, Lp bought 288,111 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,694,092.68.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 204,789 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,163,201.52.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.15 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Quarry LP boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 88.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Hudson Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

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