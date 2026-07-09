Insider Buying: H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $172,691.52 in Stock

Key Points Atlas Infrastructure Partners , H2O America’s major shareholder, bought 2,784 shares on July 7 for about $172,692 at an average price of $62.03 per share, slightly increasing its stake.

, H2O America’s major shareholder, bought 2,784 shares on July 7 for about at an average price of $62.03 per share, slightly increasing its stake. The insider had also made several recent transactions, including a large April purchase of 50,385 shares and smaller buy/sell trades in early July.

of 50,385 shares and smaller buy/sell trades in early July. H2O America reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share and continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, implying a 2.9% yield.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners purchased 2,784 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $172,691.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,615,265 shares in the company, valued at $286,284,887.95. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlas Infrastructure Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Atlas Infrastructure Partners sold 1,686 shares of H2O America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $102,390.78.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Atlas Infrastructure Partners acquired 2,132 shares of H2O America stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.76 per share, for a total transaction of $129,540.32.

On Friday, April 10th, Atlas Infrastructure Partners bought 50,385 shares of H2O America stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $2,975,738.10.

H2O America Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of H2O America stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. H2O America has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.35.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. H2O America had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $183.29 million for the quarter. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H2O America will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. H2O America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H2O America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in H2O America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H2O America by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H2O America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H2O America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H2O America by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of H2O America in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of H2O America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of H2O America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on H2O America

About H2O America

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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