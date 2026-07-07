indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont Sells 126,496 Shares

Key Points CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 126,496 shares of indie Semiconductor on July 2 at an average price of $4.45, generating about $562,907. After the sale, he still held 424,617 shares, a 22.95% reduction in his position.

of indie Semiconductor on July 2 at an average price of $4.45, generating about $562,907. After the sale, he still held 424,617 shares, a 22.95% reduction in his position. This was part of a series of insider sales, including 50,000 shares sold on June 15 and 9,425 shares sold on June 2 , indicating repeated trimming by the CEO in recent weeks.

and , indicating repeated trimming by the CEO in recent weeks. indie Semiconductor recently reported quarterly EPS of -$0.06, matching estimates, with revenue of $55.46 million, while analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with an average price target of $5.58.

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI - Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 126,496 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $562,907.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,889,545.65. This trade represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $209,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Donald Mcclymont sold 9,425 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $48,256.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INDI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 268,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie's product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

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