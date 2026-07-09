Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Sells $45,667.50 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 18,267 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading at $2.50 each, totaling about $45,667.50 . The sale reduced its ownership by 2.39%, and the fund still held 745,267 shares afterward.

sold 18,267 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading at $2.50 each, totaling about . The sale reduced its ownership by 2.39%, and the fund still held 745,267 shares afterward. The shareholder also sold 1,451 additional shares on July 8 at an average price of $2.51, adding another $3,642.01 in proceeds.

on July 8 at an average price of $2.51, adding another in proceeds. JCTC shares were up 0.8% to $2.48, but the company remains under pressure with a Sell rating, a negative recent earnings result, and weak profitability metrics.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $45,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 745,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,167.50. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,451 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $3,642.01.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Up 0.8%

JCTC stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Jewett-Cameron Trading from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jewett-Cameron Trading

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCTC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company's stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

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