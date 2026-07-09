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Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Sells $45,667.50 in Stock

July 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 18,267 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading at $2.50 each, totaling about $45,667.50. The sale reduced its ownership by 2.39%, and the fund still held 745,267 shares afterward.
  • The shareholder also sold 1,451 additional shares on July 8 at an average price of $2.51, adding another $3,642.01 in proceeds.
  • JCTC shares were up 0.8% to $2.48, but the company remains under pressure with a Sell rating, a negative recent earnings result, and weak profitability metrics.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $45,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 745,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,167.50. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,451 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $3,642.01.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Up 0.8%

JCTC stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.36.


Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Jewett-Cameron Trading from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jewett-Cameron Trading

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCTC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company's stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC)

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