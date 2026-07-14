Financial Lp Hrt Sells 48,418 Shares of 707 Cayman (NASDAQ:JEM) Stock

707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 48,418 shares of 707 Cayman stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $29,050.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 138,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,800.60. This represents a 25.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 125,911 shares of 707 Cayman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $134,724.77.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 112,322 shares of 707 Cayman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $126,923.86.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 137,268 shares of 707 Cayman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $186,684.48.

707 Cayman Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ:JEM opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. 707 Cayman Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Institutional Trading of 707 Cayman

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in 707 Cayman stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 707 Cayman as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of 707 Cayman from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 707 Cayman currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JEM

707 Cayman Company Profile

We are a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. We were founded in 2021 and became wholly-owned by Mr. Cheung, executive director and chief executive officer, in May 2022 and have grown, in a short period of time, building relationships with a diverse range of customers. Our customers include mid-size brand owners and apparel companies that have comprehensive operations with private labels that are sold worldwide.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].