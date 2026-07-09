Jean-Pierre Enguent Sells 15,000 Shares of SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock

Key Points SEALSQ VP Jean-Pierre Enguent sold 15,000 shares on July 8 at an average price of $2.82, totaling $42,300. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and his ownership was cut by 50% to 15,000 shares.

on July 8 at an average price of $2.82, totaling $42,300. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and his ownership was cut by 50% to 15,000 shares. SEALSQ stock rose 1.4% and opened at $2.84, but it remains well below its 52-week high of $8.71. The shares have traded between $1.99 and $8.71 over the past year.

and opened at $2.84, but it remains well below its 52-week high of $8.71. The shares have traded between $1.99 and $8.71 over the past year. Analysts are mixed on the stock: one Buy, one Hold, and one Sell rating, with an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of $6.00. Recent institutional buying included new positions and increased stakes from several hedge funds.

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) VP Jean-Pierre Enguent sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,300. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

SEALSQ Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SEALSQ stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. SEALSQ Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEALSQ Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEALSQ in the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEALSQ by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,449 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in SEALSQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SEALSQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEALSQ

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

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