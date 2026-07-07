Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,846.17. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Philip Coghlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $175,960.00.

On Friday, May 1st, John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00.

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ LIF opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $112.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LIF. Wall Street Zen cut Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure assumed coverage on Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.98.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Life360

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life360 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,372,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,153 shares of the company's stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company's stock worth $80,801,000 after purchasing an additional 352,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Life360 by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 588,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 141,438 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life360

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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