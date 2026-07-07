Insider Selling: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP Sells $18,078.06 in Stock

Key Points Liquidity Services EVP John Daunt sold 462 shares on July 1 at an average price of $39.13, totaling $18,078.06. After the sale, he still held 38,086 shares valued at about $1.49 million.

on July 1 at an average price of $39.13, totaling $18,078.06. After the sale, he still held 38,086 shares valued at about $1.49 million. Daunt has been actively selling shares recently , including a much larger sale of 10,139 shares on June 24 for $397,854.36, plus smaller sales on June 26, April 24, and April 14.

, including a much larger sale of 10,139 shares on June 24 for $397,854.36, plus smaller sales on June 26, April 24, and April 14. The company’s stock has been near its 52-week high, trading at $38.38, while Liquidity Services recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average target price of $44.00.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 462 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $18,078.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,490,305.18. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, John Daunt sold 39 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,524.51.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Daunt sold 10,139 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $397,854.36.

On Friday, April 24th, John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $91,156.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $85,852.00.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 451.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4,505.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut Liquidity Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Liquidity Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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