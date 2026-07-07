Insider Selling: Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells $689,970.90 in Stock

Key Points Everspin Tech CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 30,885 shares on July 1 at an average price of $22.34, generating about $689,970.90 . After the sale, he still owned 839,561 shares, a 3.55% reduction in his stake.

on July 1 at an average price of $22.34, generating about . After the sale, he still owned 839,561 shares, a 3.55% reduction in his stake. Aggarwal also sold 28,459 shares in a prior transaction on May 4 for about $557,227.22 , indicating continued insider selling activity.

in a prior transaction on May 4 for about , indicating continued insider selling activity. The company recently reported Q1 EPS of $0.11 on revenue of $14.87 million, slightly above expectations, while analysts remain mixed with a consensus Hold rating and a $18.50 price target.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 30,885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $689,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 839,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,755,792.74. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 28,459 shares of Everspin Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $557,227.22.

Everspin Tech Stock Performance

Everspin Tech stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,963.96 and a beta of 1.88. Everspin Tech has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Everspin Tech had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.50%.The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.60 million. Everspin Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.030 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Everspin Tech from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Everspin Tech by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Everspin Tech by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,202 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everspin Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Tech Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin's non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company's product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM's fast write speeds and low power consumption.

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