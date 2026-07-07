Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) CFO Sagi Niri Sells 49,826 Shares

Key Points Nexxen International CFO Sagi Niri sold 49,826 shares on July 2 at an average price of $9.54, for proceeds of about $475,340. The filing says the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on July 2 at an average price of $9.54, for proceeds of about $475,340. The filing says the sale was made under a pre-arranged . The transaction reduced Niri’s stake by 13.05% , leaving him with 332,030 shares valued at roughly $3.17 million. The article also notes he has made several other stock sales in late June and early July.

, leaving him with 332,030 shares valued at roughly $3.17 million. The article also notes he has made several other stock sales in late June and early July. Nexxen International’s stock was trading at $9.32, above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.17.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 49,826 shares of Nexxen International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $475,340.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,167,566.20. This represents a 13.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sagi Niri sold 6,183 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $56,450.79.

On Monday, June 29th, Sagi Niri sold 68,886 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $625,484.88.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sagi Niri sold 2,098 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $18,420.44.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $304,376.26.

On Monday, June 15th, Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $10,103.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $51,758.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $112,420.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sagi Niri sold 1,027 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $8,811.66.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 18,660 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $158,983.20.

Nexxen International Price Performance

NEXN stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $524.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.62. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.84 million during the quarter. Nexxen International had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nexxen International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexxen International by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 950,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,295 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nexxen International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 173.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

Further Reading

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