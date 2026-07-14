Insider Selling: Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) CFO Sells $35,563.15 in Stock

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 3,655 shares of Nexxen International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $35,563.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 328,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,193,152.48. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Sagi Niri sold 199 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,898.46.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 49,826 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $475,340.04.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sagi Niri sold 6,183 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $56,450.79.

On Monday, June 29th, Sagi Niri sold 68,886 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $625,484.88.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sagi Niri sold 2,098 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $18,420.44.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $304,376.26.

On Monday, June 15th, Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $10,103.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $51,758.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $112,420.56.

Nexxen International Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $555.48 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nexxen International had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $86.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Read Our Latest Report on NEXN

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nexxen International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter worth $124,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Nexxen International by 69.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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