Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $818,700.00 in Stock

Key Points Natera insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $272.90, totaling about $818,700. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on July 1 at an average price of $272.90, totaling about $818,700. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The insider has also sold shares multiple times in recent weeks, including transactions on June 1, May 26, May 1, and April 27. Despite the sales, Moshkevich still held 134,643 shares worth roughly $36.7 million after the latest trade.

Natera stock traded up 1.6% and opened at $283.80, near its 52-week high of $288.04. Analysts remain broadly positive, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.90, for a total value of $818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 134,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,744,074.70. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $655,290.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $335,091.68.

On Friday, May 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $693,564.45.

On Monday, April 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,182 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.10, for a total transaction of $445,346.20.

Natera Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $283.80 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average is $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -174.11 and a beta of 1.51. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $288.04.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Natera by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Natera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].